Huge police bandobast for MNS rally

Deployment of 3,000 officers and staff

Aurangabad, April 29:

About 3,000 police officers and staff will be deployed for the MNS president Raj Thackeray's meeting at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on May 1. Additional forces will arrive from outside the district on Saturday. The commissioner of police gave conditional permission for the meeting. Police held a meeting of MNS office bearers at the police commissionerate on Friday. During the meeting, the police instructed the MNS office bearers that the meeting should proceed as per the plan.

Parking arrangements at four places

The main parking facility for the vehicles coming to the meeting will be at Karnapura ground. It has been suggested that the party should deploy rickshaws to take people to the meeting spot. Parking will be available on the grounds of MP Law college, SB college and Zilla Parishad. The space in front of Khadkeshwar temple will be used for VIP vehicles.

Police bandobast:

Commissioner of police: 1

Deputy commissioner of police : 8

Assistant commissioner of police : 12

Police inspector: 52

API, PSI: 156

Police personnel: 2000

SRPF: 600 employees in 6 units