Huge response to 'Junior Maharashtra 2021'

initiative by Lokmat Times Campus Club and Creative Group

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

The Lokmat Times Campus Club and Creative group jointly organised a state level 'Junior Maharashtra 2021' Season-2 competition for school children on December 26 at Hotel Manor, Kranti Chowk, Aurangabad. The students responded spontaneously to this competition.

The competition was held in various rounds. The contestants had to face introduction, general knowledge, talent round and examiner round. Winner of every round will get to participate in the final round of the state level competition. The final round will be held in Pune. Students were given three days training on self introduction, talent, formation, trainers examination, walk, formation and other training. Sunil Mukharjee (hotel Manor), Milind Pote (GameX) were present as chief guest. Rajesh Chanchalani, Aniket Kadam, Dishita Shewale were present. For more information one may contact Ravi Jaiswal on 9823085956. Like and share Lokmat Pathshala page by scanning the QR code for various initiatives of Campus Club.

Winners of the competition:

Group A:

1st: Trisha Krishgar

2nd : Rushi Khandelwal

3rd: Arav Patil

Cute Face: Sanjana Ranjwani

Sparkling eyes: Nandani Agrawal

Best Walk: Rushika Bisne

Wow hair: Vira Surana

Group B:

1st : Drishthi Gajankhushe

2nd: Nakshatra Ravat

3rd: Labhi Surana

Best costume: Pritam Kolhe

Catchy smile: Arohi Pawar

Wow hair: Sheikh Melas

Best wow hair: Arna Surase

Sparkling eyes: Mitali Khodke

Best Walk: Mrunali Ghodke

Cute Face: Arohi Pawar

Group C:

1st: Rutuja Gaikwad

2nd: Khushi Magar

3rd: Sai Wadmare

Wowo hair: Drushthi Ahire