Huge response to 'Junior Maharashtra 2021'
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 28, 2021 10:00 PM2021-12-28T22:00:07+5:302021-12-28T22:00:07+5:30
initiative by Lokmat Times Campus Club and Creative Group
Aurangabad, Dec 28:
The Lokmat Times Campus Club and Creative group jointly organised a state level 'Junior Maharashtra 2021' Season-2 competition for school children on December 26 at Hotel Manor, Kranti Chowk, Aurangabad. The students responded spontaneously to this competition.
The competition was held in various rounds. The contestants had to face introduction, general knowledge, talent round and examiner round. Winner of every round will get to participate in the final round of the state level competition. The final round will be held in Pune. Students were given three days training on self introduction, talent, formation, trainers examination, walk, formation and other training. Sunil Mukharjee (hotel Manor), Milind Pote (GameX) were present as chief guest. Rajesh Chanchalani, Aniket Kadam, Dishita Shewale were present. For more information one may contact Ravi Jaiswal on 9823085956. Like and share Lokmat Pathshala page by scanning the QR code for various initiatives of Campus Club.
Winners of the competition:
Group A:
1st: Trisha Krishgar
2nd : Rushi Khandelwal
3rd: Arav Patil
Cute Face: Sanjana Ranjwani
Sparkling eyes: Nandani Agrawal
Best Walk: Rushika Bisne
Wow hair: Vira Surana
Group B:
1st : Drishthi Gajankhushe
2nd: Nakshatra Ravat
3rd: Labhi Surana
Best costume: Pritam Kolhe
Catchy smile: Arohi Pawar
Wow hair: Sheikh Melas
Best wow hair: Arna Surase
Sparkling eyes: Mitali Khodke
Best Walk: Mrunali Ghodke
Cute Face: Arohi Pawar
Group C:
1st: Rutuja Gaikwad
2nd: Khushi Magar
3rd: Sai Wadmare
Wowo hair: Drushthi Ahire