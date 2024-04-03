Huge response to sale in Patidar Bhavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Get ready to refresh your wardrobe for Ramzan Eid. India's largest branded fashion expo and lifestyle shopping extravaganza has arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for a limited 4-day run.

Shoppers can browse a wide selection of trendy clothing and accessories at Patidar Bhavan Amarpreet Hotel on Jalna Road. The sale offers deep discounts of up to 50 percent on branded items for both men and women.

Find everything you need to create a stylish new look, from jeans and pants to formal and casual shirts. Ladies can explore a vast collection of kurtis, tops, leggings, and shoes, all at amazing prices.

The sale also features a selection of sarees, including Paithani silk, Kanchan silk, supernet, pure cotton, and Banaras silk varieties. Prices start at just Rs 150 and go up to Rs 750. So hurry down to Patidar Bhavan and experience the shopping frenzy.