Hundreds of NET, SET & Ph D holders threaten to commit suicide en masse

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Hundreds of NET, SET and Ph D holders have threatened to commit suicide en masse at Satara district on September 25 if the State Government fails to announce recruitment on the vacant posts on or before this date.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his recent, the office-bearers of NET, SET and Ph D Holders Sangharsh Samiti stated that the teachers have to work on a meagre salary as the government did not fill all the vacant seats with full-time candidates during last 10 to 15 years, citing financial issue.

“However, the Government is launching one after another schemes like Ladki Bahi and Ladka Bhau Yojana. We have taken out morchas and staged agitation many times in a democratic way. Survival has become difficult for us and it is unbearable now. We submitted the memorandum to CM Shinde directly to present our tale of woes. We have applied for permission with authorities to commit mass suicide at Satara at 11 am, on September 25,” they added. Dr Santosh Jadhav, Dr Swapnil Bodhane, Dr Yuvra Kathale and others

-- There are 31,118 teachers posts in non-agriculture universities and aided colleges as per the workload and staffing pattern of 2017

--Of them, 11,067 are vacant.