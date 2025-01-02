Husband and wife assaulted over trivial dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor dispute turned violent in Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Wednesday, resulting in the assault of a husband and wife.

The accused, Kiran Raju Nirmal, attacked 48-year-old Balasaheb Kangne and his wife with an iron pipe and a wooden stick around 5 pm. The confrontation began over a trivial matter but quickly escalated when Kiran’s father, Raju Nirmal, joined in. The elder Nirmal verbally abused the couple and physically assaulted them, especially after Balasaheb’s wife attempted to intervene. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Waluj MIDC Police Station based on Balasaheb Kangne's complaint. Authorities are investigating the matter and both father and son have been booked for their involvement in the attack.