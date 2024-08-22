Husband attacks wife with helmet over not packing tiffin box

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a shocking incident, a husband attacked his wife with a helmet, causing a head injury, allegedly because she did not pack his tiffin, in Wadgaon at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday (Aug 20). A case has been filed against the husband at MIDC Waluj Police Station based on the wife's complaint.

Lalita Sanjay Jadhav (44) lives with her husband in Lakshminagar (Wadgaon). Her husband, Sanjay Jadhav, is a drunkard, which has led to frequent conflicts between them. Due to this, Sanjay left the house on August 7 and was staying at another woman’s house. On Tuesday at around 9.30 pm, Sanjay returned home in Wadgaon under the influence of alcohol.

After arriving, he began abusing his wife in foul language, demanding why she hadn’t packed his tiffin box. The argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, Sanjay brutally assaulted Lalita with slaps and kicks, eventually hitting her on the head by throwing the helmet, causing a severe injury.

Lalita cried out for help, and hearing her screams the neighbours Mangala Chahande along with her son Aryan, rescued her from the clutches of Sanjay. Seriously injured, Lalita was rushed to the government hospital for treatment. Based on her complaint, a case has been filed against Sanjay at the MIDC Waluj Police Station.