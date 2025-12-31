Husband booked for assaulting wife and son, wrongful confinement

Satara police have booked a man for allegedly assaulting his wife and minor son following a domestic dispute, causing serious injuries and confining the woman inside the house to prevent her from approaching the police.

The accused, Sunil Hoge (34, Rahulnagar), allegedly attacked his wife on December 28 at around 2 pm, slapping her and striking her on the head with a chilli-grinding pestle, leaving her bleeding. He also injured their son by striking his hand with a piece of glass. Police said the accused locked his wife inside the house to stop her from seeking medical help or lodging a complaint and vandalised equipment related to her beauty parlour business. On December 29, at around 11 am, he unlocked the door before leaving for work, after which the woman approached the police and filed a complaint. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.