Husband booked for raping wife

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

The Cantonment police have booked a man for forcibly raping his wife without her consent. The couple were living separately after four months of the marriage for around two and a half years. On Friday, the man raped his wife forcibly without her consent, informed PI Sharad Ingale.

As per the complaint lodged by 21 years old victim, she got married to the accused on April 1, 2019 in a temple at Padegaon. However, there were differences, she separated from him after four months of the marriage. She was staying with her parents since then.

Still, he continued to torture her on petty reasons and demanded for sexual favours. Hence, she lodged a complaint against him on March 2, 2021 and the case is sub judice.

On January 7, he came near her house and called her to a secluded place bluffing her that he has to talk something important. When she came to him, he forcibly raped her, the victim mentioned in her complaint.

She then lodged a complaint against her husband in Cantonment police station while API Pandurang Bhagile is further investigating the case.