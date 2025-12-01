Husband dies in accident, wife seriously injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a collision between two motorcycles, the husband riding on one of the bikes died, while his wife sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred on Thursday in front of a hotel along the Dhule-Solapur highway.

Lata Kalwane(Pulshevra in Gangapur tehsil), was traveling on a motorcycle (MH-20-GH-9581) with her husband to her village from her parental home. While riding on the highway in the evening, the rider of an oncoming motorcycle (MH-57-A-1956) drove negligently and collided heavily with Kalwane’s bike. Machhindr Kalwane died in the accident, while Lata Kalwane was seriously injured. Daulatabad police have registered a case against the offending motorcyclist.