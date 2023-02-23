Husband ends life after suicide of wife

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A husband hanged himself in the grief of the death of his wife on the second day of her suicide by consuming poison in Dhavada village in Sillod tehsil. The deceased have been identified as Santosh Dalvi (45) and Surekha Dalvi (41).

Police said Surekha consumed poison on February 20. The relatives rushed her to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment on the same day. Two days back, Santosh was found hanged to a tree on his farm on Wednesday morning. The villagers rushed him to a sub-district hospital in Sillod, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The last rites were performed on him on Wednesday. His relatives said that the Dalvi couple was debt-ridden and both of them committed suicide due to depression. A case of accidental death has been registered with Sillod police station. The police are further investigating the case.

Dalvi couple has two sons and two daughters and of their daughters is married. All four siblings became orphans after the death of their parents. The relatives and villagers have demanded to the administration and the people’s representatives to provide financial help to the children.