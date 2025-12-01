Husband killed, wife critically injured in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a collision between two motorcycles, the husband riding one of them died, while his wife sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred on Thursday in front of a hotel along the Dhule–Solapur highway.

Lata Machhindra Kalawane, a resident of Phulshevara in Gangapur, was travelling home with her husband on a motorcycle (MH 20 GH 9581) from her maternal house. In the evening, while they were riding along the highway, the rider of an oncoming motorcycle (MH 57 E 1956) crashed into their vehicle due to negligent driving.

Machhindra Kalawane died in the accident, while Lata Kalawane was critically injured. Daulatabad police have registered a case against the rider of the other motorcycle.