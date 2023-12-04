Husband kills wife over issue of illicit relationship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a sensational incident, a husband brutally kills his wife, when she was opposing his illicit relations, at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Sunday (December 3).

Waluj MIDC police have arrested the accused. The deceased have been identified as Priyankar Sandip Raut (28, Ranjangaon).

Sandip was having illicit relations with a woman from the same village. As a result, the couple used to frequently quarrel with each other over it. Sandip would beat her regularly saying that he would leave her and stay with that woman. Priyanka informed her parents about her hubby’s relationship. Her parents and brother spoke to Sandip and to mend his ways, but it was in vain.

On December 1, Sandip contacted his mother-in-law Vimalbai and told her to take Priyanka to home where they had quarreled with each other. In the meantime, Priyanka contacted her brother Anand and told her that she had reached the Central Bus Stand as Sandip had beaten her. Anand then took her sister to home. On the second day, Priyanka complained of pain in her chest and stomach. Anand took her to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but after primary treatment, she was discharged.

On Sunday, at 11 am, she again got pain. Hence Priyanka along with her brother reached the police station, but as the pain was becoming unbearable, therefore, she was rushed to GMCH, but the doctors declared her dead on examination.

Husband booked by police

The victim’s brother Anand Ganesh Dere lodged a complaint against brother-in-law. Hence the police booked his brother-in-law Sandip Ramdas Raut (30, Ranjangaon) and arrested him also. The PSI Sandeep Pagote is investigating the case.