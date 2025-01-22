Husband sentenced for wife’s murder

Lokmat News NetworkChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a case of domestic violence driven by suspicion a 25-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife. The Vaijapur Court also imposed a Rs 3,000 fine on him.

The accused, Anand Lokhande (25, Pawannagar, Ranjangaon), had been living with his wife Mamata, their son, daughter, and parents in the Mukundwadi area. Lokhande had long suspected his wife of having an affair with a local man. Despite efforts to resolve the issue, including relocating to the industrial area of Ranjangaon, Lokhande’s distrust only deepened.

Husband Confesses to Murder

On July 20, 2019, with no one else at home, Lokhande’s suspicion reached its peak. At around 10.30 am, he strangled Mamata and pressed his foot on her neck, ensuring her death. After committing the crime, Lokhande shockingly confessed to the police, walking straight to the MIDC Waluj station. “I have killed my wife, arrest me,” he told the officers, before detailing the grisly murder.

Justice for Mamata after 5 years

The police acted swiftly, gathering forensic evidence and witness testimonies. The investigation, led by PSI Viththal Chaskar, culminated in the conviction of Lokhande. After five long years, Mamata’s family finally received justice, with the court’s verdict serving as a painful reminder of the consequences of suspicion and domestic discord. Vaijapur Court Judge Upadhyay sentenced Anand Suresh Lokhande to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 300 on Monday. Public Prosecutor N.S. Jagatap, with support from Court Prosecutor SFO Datt Gawli, ensured that the case was presented robustly in court. Senior Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade provided valuable guidance throughout the trial.