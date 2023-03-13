Husband smashes wife’s head with hammer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A husband in a fit of rage smashed the head of his wife with a hammer as she refused to give him a mobile phone at Kamlapur in the Waluj Mahanagar area on Sunday.

Injured Ujjwala Vitthal Nemane (30, Hanumannagar, Kamlapur) works in a factory in the Waluj MIDC area. On Sunday morning, she had gone to work and her husband Vitthal went there and asked her for her mobile phone. She refused to give me the phone. Hence, he forcibly brought her home and beat her severely. Later, in a fit of rage, he smashed her head with a hammer. The neighbours then rushed her to the hospital. A case has been registered against Vitthal with Waluj MIDC police station.