Husband's suicide; Case against wife, in-laws canceled

-Wife’s act of deserting in-laws does not constitute incitement to suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent development, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has cancelled the case filed against a wife, her parents and brother for allegedly driving the husband to commit suicide. A Bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai and Justice RM Joshi gave the orders on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by the prosecutor Abasaheb Jagtap in Ashti police station, his son forest guard Anil Abasaheb Jagtap was married to Ashwini in 2014. After marriage, Ashwini, constantly harassed him and demanded that his property be transferred to her name. She was reportedly helped in this by her father, mother and brother, which led to constant fights and abuse towards Anil. The husband ultimately took his own life on May 29, 2021. A case was registered against the above four under Section 306 of the IPC.

The above four had approached the bench to get the said case quashed. Adv Sudarsham Salunke brought the above matters to the notice of the bench that the evidence does not show that since the accused constantly harassed the deceased Anil, he was left with no option but to commit suicide. A wife's desire for her husband's property and the act of deserting her in-laws is not an incitement to suicide. After hearing, the Bench passed the order as above.