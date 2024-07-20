Hyderabad-based family booked for torturing highly qualified daughter-in-law from city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Fed up with the illicit relationship of a drug-addicted husband, a highly qualified married woman (31, N-1 Cidco) complained of harassment and torture (under domestic violence) against Anjan Amit Agarwal (32) of Hyderabad along with his family, with Cidco police station.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that she was married to Anjan in January 2022. Her grandparents presented gold and other valuables worth Rs 1 crore, apart from a dowry of Rs 1.5 crore, at the time of marriage. After a few days of marriage, the victim realised that her husband was addicted to drugs and marijuana. He would frequently beat her after taking drugs. The in-laws also started harassing and torturing her for various reasons. Anjan’s sister, who stays abroad, would also beat her when she comes to Hyderabad. She would tender an apology to the victim but again resume harassment. Later on, the victim was shocked to see her husband’s photo with a girl on the mobile phone. When she brought it to the notice of her in-laws, they suggested to maintain silence over the issue.

The victim then shared all the info with her parents. Since then, the in-laws vowed to declare her mentally ill. They forcibly took her to a psychiatrist and tried to consume pills. The victim anyhow reached out to her parents. In June 2024, she along with her family went to Hyderabad. However, her in-laws opposed her coming.

The victim alleged that the in-laws again demanded money from her family in the meeting held at the Taj Hotel in Hyderabad. The police inspector Gautam Patare registered the case and instructed assistant PI Manisha Hiwrale to investigate further.