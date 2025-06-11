Hyderabad flight service halts from July

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Citing operational reasons, the private airliner IndiGo, will be halting the Hyderabad-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight service from July 1 to October 25, 2025.

In its letter addressed to the Airport Director of Airport Authority of India (AAI), the IndiGo’s airport manager informed about the discontinuation in air service of flight numbers 6E 7159 and 6E 7147 for around four months.

As per schedule, the morning flight takes off from Hyderabad at 6.30 am and arrives in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 7.50 am. After a brief halt, it starts its return journey at 8.10 am and reaches Hyderabad at 9.40 am.