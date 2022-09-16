Hyderabad liberation is a golden page in Independence history: Shinde

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

“Hyderabad liberation movement is a golden page in the history of struggle for Independence. It should be known to the entire world. As a part of which, a special programme is organised in the presence of home minister Amit Shah at Hyderabad on Saturday. I will also attend this programme”, said chief minister Eknath Shinde.

He was speaking during the divisional conference organised by the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din Amrut Mahotsav Committee at Tapadiya Natya Mandir on Saturday. Senior journalist Nishikant Bhalerao presided over. MLA Sanjay Shirsath, Pradeep Jaiswal, Rajendra Janjal, J K Jadhav, Mohan Deshmukh, Govindrao Pawar and others were present on the dais. Initially, Shinde lighted the traditional lamp and paid tributes to the portraits of Swami Ramanand Tirth and R D Deshmukh.

CM Shinde said, after coming in power, we had taken the decision to divert water flow. Our government works for administering justice. We always respect the emotions of the people.

In the introductory speech, G R Deshmukh demanded that a Marathwada Bhavan should be constructed at Mumbai.

Organiser of the conference Abhimanyu Pawar demanded a divisional commissionarate at Latur and others.

CM felicitated freedom fighter Radhabai Khangale, Sainath Ughade and grandson of Swami Ramanand Tirth on the occasion. Subhash Jawale proposed a vote of thanks.