I am PES president, no transaction without my signature allowed: Ramdas Athawale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I am the president of People’s Education Society (PES) legally. Henceforth, the PES principals should listen to me, and carry out financial transactions with only my signature. Otherwise, they will have to be replaced,” said Ramdas Athawale, union Minister of State while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

He wrapped up the press conference without giving the journalists time to ask questions in the press conference. Ramdas Athawale arrived in the city today for the Name Extension Day ceremony of Dr Babasahed Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Earlier, he held a review meeting on the implementation of the schemes of the Social Justice Department at a hall of the District Collector's Office. Later, a press conference was condcuted.

Athawale said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar made provisions in the Constitution of the PES so that trustees should comprise seven Dalits and four non-Dalits, to ensure that it does not remain solely for Dalits.

“Some say S P Gaikwad is the PES president while others say Anandraj Ambedkar. However, I am the president. Babasaheb's grandson Anandraj Ambedkar approached the court objecting to my presidency. The court has cleared my legal path to the post of president. Therefore, all the PES college principals should listen to me,” he asserted.

He said that currently, one lakh students are studying in various colleges of PES and there is a plan to double the number next year. “There is a target to enhance the number of students up to 5 lakh in five years. Efforts are underway to start a medical college of PES,” he added.

District Collector Deelip Swami, RPI state president Baburao Kadam, Milind Shelke, city president Nagraj Gaikwad, district president Vijay Magare and others were present at the press conference.

Box

Rs 500 Cr needed for repair

He said that the PES buildings are old and require repair and renovation work. “For this, a fund of Rs 500 crore is needed. I will demand this fund from the government. I will also meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar to get this fund in the next five years,” he said.