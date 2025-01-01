I am with you until you have faith in me: ex-Minister Sattar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“I am with you (Eknath Shinde) as long as you have faith in me. If the faith is gone, the path is clear,” said Abdul Sattar, the former minister, that was upset at being dropped from the Cabinet.

He was speaking in Abhishtachintan and a civic felicitation ceremony was organised at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal (MSM) ground on Wednesday to felicitate him on his 61st birthday.

Sattar who is also the sitting MLA from Sillod showed that he is a people's leader by demonstrating strength on the first day of the New Year.

He also gave an indicative warning to Shiv Sena party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Abdul Sattar said that Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had faith in him. He broke the previous crowd record at the MSM ground. His supporters gathered on the ground from all over the district. The former District Guardian Minister also took a dig at his opponents both within and outside the party.

Criticising Raosaheb Danve without taking his name, he said, "Even when I am not in the ministerial post, people have gathered so much out of love. I am a person who has always been in the service of the people. It is impossible to say what will happen in politics. Many speculations were being spread about what decision I would take. Some people are trying to damage the image of Sillod. People made them sit at home, to those who opposed us," he said.

MP Kalyan Kale, Dr Dinesh Pardeshi, former MLA Suresh Jethaliya, Krishna Patil Dongaonkar, Radhakisan Pathade, Ramukaka Shelke, Balasaheb Sancheti, Abhijit Deshmukh, Sudhakar Sonawane, Santosh Kolhe, Avinash Galande, Nandkishore Sahare, Bhausaheb Thombre and others were present.

Shinde Sena MLAs absent

There are six Shinde Sena MLAs in the district. However, not a single one of them was present at the civic felicitation programme of MLA Sattar. On the contrary, leaders of BJP, Congress, NCP, RPI and other parties were present at the event.

Reply given to Minister Shirsat

Sattar also replied to Minister Sanjay Shirsat, who warned to end the hooliganism in Sillod, he said, “Why do you need to come to Sillod? I am coming to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Let us first see how to stop the hooliganism here. His statement is like a sound of flowing nullah while we are like the sea.”

I will come again

He said that his leader (Shinde) told everyone that the ministerial post would remain for two and a half years.

“So, I will also have to wait for two and a half years. I don't know what will happen after this duration. Promises are not fulfilled in politics. But, I will come again no matter what happens,” he added.