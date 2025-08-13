“I didn’t even realize what happened… we narrowly escaped”

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Eleven members of a local band troupe were injured in a road accident on their way to a function in Wadigodri on Wednesday evening.

“It happened so suddenly, I didn’t even realize what occurred. We are lucky to be alive,” said one injured member from his hospital bed. The victims were first taken to the district general hospital. Eight, with head, leg, and neck injuries, were later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment, confirmed Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr. Bhushankumar Ramteke. Relatives rushed to the hospital on hearing the news. “My brother left home around noon. By afternoon, we got word of the accident and came to GMCH immediately,” said the sister of injured Vilas Shinde. The injured include Saddam Pathan (Misarwadi), Ritesh Gawli (Bhausingpura), Vilas Shinde (Bhausingpura), Shaikh Jubair, Shailesh Pradhan, Dhamma Athawale, Akshay Kamkar, Subhash Veldode, Anuj Veldode, Nilesh Bhaltile, and Pawan Pathade (all from Osmanpura). According to Vishal Navgire, president of the Dhol-Tasha Bhaichara Mitramandal, the accident occurred when the front tyre of the vehicle burst. Three members are reported to be in critical condition.

Photos

• Injured Pawan Pathade

• Doctors attending to Vilas Shinde