I enjoyed my struggle due to teachers: Yogesh Shirsath

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A guru (teacher) can give knowledge and guide properly. With the advent of information and communication technology, the importance of teachers is decreasing. I have struggled in the theatre and acting field for more than one decade, but, I enjoyed it due to guidance from my teachers. One’s struggle does not go to waste,” said Yogesh Shirsath, actor and son of the soil.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) organised at Shrujan stage in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the ceremony while actress Anushka Sarkate was the guest of honour.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Management Council members Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Yogita Hoke Patil, Dr Ankush Kadam, director of Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan, advisory committee member Sambhaji Bhosale, Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dr Jayant Shevtekar, Dr Shirish Ambekar, Dr Sanjay Deolankar were seated on the dais.

He said that today youths search for information on search engines which is like a teacher for them.

“One can get only information through social media while the teacher gives knowledge to students. I have struggled for years and still struggling, but, I enjoyed it. I participated in the Youth Festival five times as an undergraduate and postgraduate student while seven times as a team manager. I walked for 10 to 22 kms and travelled through auto rickshaw, jeeps and bus to participate in the festival. Today, I am happy that I came to attend the youth festival by plane,” he said.