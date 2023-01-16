I have no connection with 30-30 scam: Danve

Aurangabad :

“I do not believe in schemes in which one gets double and four times returns on investment. So, I have don’t have any connection with 30-30 scam. I am not rich nor I own house. I live at my father’s house,” said MLC Ambadas Danve, Opposition Leader in State Legislative Council.

News itmes about his invovlement in the scam published in mass media on Monday.

In the wake up this, he held a press conference today making clarification.

MLC Ambadas Danve said that when he received a phone call from police officers a year ago, he had told them to come to his house or he was ready to meet them.

“Neither the officers came to me nor I went to meet them after that. All know about my wealth. I still live in my father’s house as I don’t own a house. I do not believes false schemes which are used to cheat on the protext of giving double or four times returns on the invesment. So, there is no question of investing money in such schemes,” he asserted.

On the point of acquiantance with the prime accused of scam, he replied that he knows every person of the district.

“The 30-30 scame is over. I had received a phone from police officers a year ago. I had learned that there is a amount before my name in the investors diary siezed from Santosh Rathod. No police officers came to me for the enquiry,” he said.

When he was asked about being pressured him, Danve said that one who speaks more, is made silent through the action of Enforement Action, which can be seen.

Box

Shriram Katha at Bajajnagar next week

Ambadas Danve said that a programme of ‘Shriram Katha will be organised at Bajajnagar between January 19 and 25 as part of 95th birth anniversary celebration of Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray. H B P Ramrao Maharaj Dhok will present the Katha.

“There is Government of 40 rebels in the State. A 40-face Ravan was born in the State. The rebellion began from the city and its fall will commence from the same place,” he hoped.