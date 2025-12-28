“I will continue the legacy of development initiated governor Haribhau Bagde with utmost dedication,” says MLA Anuradha Chavan

Dudhad:

At the foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple development projects, mla Anuradha Chavan assured that she would continue, as a legislator, the legacy of development works initiated in the tehsils governor Haribhau Bagde. On Sunday, development works worth Rs 3 crore 37 lakh were inaugurated and foundation stones laid at Dudhad at the hands of mla Chavan.

Speaking on the occasion, mla Chavan said that other villages should take inspiration from Dudhad and work towards holistic development, keeping aside factional politics within the village while implementing development projects. She urged villagers to make efforts to avail the benefits of various government schemes. Foundation stones were laid for projects including: protection wall and ghat construction at Lahuki river; Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Matoshri gram panchayat building; paver block and underground drainage construction in group no. 168 under the R. R. Aba smart village award; talathi office building; cement road and street lighting under the Vasantrao Naik tanda improvement scheme; gram nidhi safety tank; and protection wall for the church, among others.

The event was attended by Damuanna Navpute, Sajjanrao Mate, Bhavarao Mule, Appasaheb Shelke, Sajjan Bagal, Sanjaysing Golwal, deputy sarpanch Baliram Borde, gram sevak Santosh Marmat, and villagers.