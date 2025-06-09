“I will not let him die”: Modern Savitri saves husband from death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After 21 years of happy marriage, Shrikar Kahale faced a life-threatening liver failure. Doctors warned he had only 4–5 months to live without a transplant. With no donor available, his wife Meenal took a courageous step she donated half of her liver to save him.

Originally from Nanded and now in city for training, the couple’s life was like any other, with two children and Shrikar active in farming and politics. Shrikar’s illness worsened due to cirrhosis and depression after his father’s death. Despite family opposition fearing risks to Meenal, she insisted on donating her liver.

Deliverance from the grip of death

After extensive tests and approvals, the transplant took place on October 6, 2024, at Pune’s Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Within weeks, Shrikar showed remarkable recovery, and both are now healthy.

Duty, love, and regret

Meenal reflects, “Love was there, but duty was stronger. I wanted my children to keep their father’s love and blessings. He made mistakes but repented sincerely. Without this choice, I would have lived with guilt.”

Shrikar says, “Words fail to express what Meenal did for me. Thanks to her, I have a second life. She means more than anything to me.”