I will support Shirsat if he become the minister

Aurangabad, July 5:

The cabinet of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government has not been expanded yet. There is no dispute between Shinde and the MLAs over the post of minister. MLA Sanjay Shirsat was with me when I was a minister. If he becomes a minister, I will be with him, said MLA Sandipan Bhumare. He arrived in the city after the rebellion on Tuesday. Speaking to the reporter he said, we are the Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray and are not afraid of anyone’s threats. He also challenged those who threatened to attack him, saying he would visit supporters in the city, including the constituency, from tomorrow. Meanwhile, supporters had crowded his contact office at Sutgirni Chowk.