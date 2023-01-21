IAF flight simulator leaves students amazed

MGM university: Special workshop on employment opportunities in Indian Air Force

Aurangabad: A flight simulator inside a bus, an initiative by Indian Air Force (IAF) to create awareness on employment opportunities in armed forces, attracted students as it visited the MGM university on Saturday. A special workshop was also organized at Rukmini hall on various employment opportunities in IAF.

The seminar was organised on behalf of the Directorate of Induction and Selection in Holistic Approach (DISHA) at MGM University. Demonstrations were also presented through the simulation bus. About 600 students from various faculties of MGM University participated in this workshop. IAF wing commander Dr Dipin Chakraborty, wing commander RS Patil, Flying officer Simran Walia, MGM university vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and others were present.

Versatile work of air force

Wing commander Dr Chakraborty informed about the actions taken by the air force so far and the employment opportunities in this sector. He said, 'IAF works on key components of air defense, special operations command, Military transport, assisting civil aviation in evacuations and disaster relief. Permanent and part-time service opportunities are available through UPSC, NDA, AFCAT and NCC.