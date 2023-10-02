IATO convention record transactions of Rs 15 cr in 4 days!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It is believed that a transaction of Rs 15 crore would have taken place in the last four days of the annual convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) from from September 29 to October 2.

The transaction includes expenditure on air fares, fares of hotels, charges of buses and cars used for transportation, setting up german hanger type giant size tents etc. A total of 10 volvo buses and 100 cars were booked to transport the delegates from their hotels to the venue of the convention and for the post-convention tour on Monday. Hats off to the IATO associates and ATDF’s president Jaswant Singh and ATDF’s civil aviation committee chairman Sunit Kothari for taking hard efforts for the success of the convention.

The women members enjoyed local delights and purchased Paithani sarees and Himroo products and ate local ‘paan’ during the visit.

As a part of post-convention tour, the IATO participants visited Ellora Caves, Lonar, Shirdi and other sites on Monday and then proceeded to their respective destinations. In the past four days the transaction of around Rs 15 crore had taken place, said Jaswant Singh.