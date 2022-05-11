ICAI interaction with SGST jt commissioner

Aurangabad, May 11: The Aurangabad branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a lecture on VAT Amnesty Scheme jointly with the Tax Practitioners’ Association and GST Department Aurangabad at ICAI Bhavan Aurangabad, recently. The programme was inaugurated by chief guest and joint commissioner State GST G Sreekanth.

Deputy commissioners SGST Anand Patil and Kailash Mahajan, general secretary, Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh Shivshankar Swami and TPA president CA Jayant Joshi were also present. The question and answer session was conducted by Central Council Member ICAI CA Umesh Sharma.

Aurangabad branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal and branch managing committee members felicitated Sreekanth. He addressed all participants, chartered accountants, tax practitioners, businessman and encouraged them to take the benefit of VAT Amnesty scheme. There was a brief presentation about the scheme by the GST department. More than 100 members were present. Aurangabad branch office-bearers CAs Ganesh Bhalerao, Kedar Pande, Amol Godha, Mahesh Indani and Rupali Bothara were present.