ICSI Aurangabad Chapter celebrates Foundation Day

Aurangabad, Oct 16: The 21st Foundation Day of the Aurangabad Chapter of the Western India Regional Council of The Indian Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) was celebrated with enthusiasm, recently.

Founder members of the Chapter as well as Past Chairmen and Chairpersons CS Premchand Agarwal, CS Kashinath Manika Shetty and CS Sheetalkumar Dak were the chief guests. They exhorted the young CSs as well as the CS students to follow all the rules and abide by the Law. The ICSI mission is to develop high calibre professionals facilitating good Corporate Governance, they added.

CS Samruddhi Lunawat, Chairperson of Aurangabad Chapter, said we are carrying on the legacy that we got from the founder members. The board of names of all the Chairpersons of the ICSI till date was inaugurated by the founder members and a video clip of all the founder members giving the message to the young minds was presented before the audience. The Foundation Day programme was followed by a Knowledge Gaining Session on Grey Areas in Annual Filings and Discussion on Schedule III balance sheet by CS Prem Chand Agrawal. Gauri Agarwal conducted the proceedings and CS Prasad Takalkar proposed a vote of thanks.