ICSI celebrates GST Day

Aurangabad, July 7:

The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) celebrated ‘GST Day by holding a study circle meeting on ‘GST: Journey of 5 Years and the Way Forward’ at the seminar Hall of ICSI city chapter office on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Manoj Kumar Rajak was the chief guest of the event while Superintendent of GST Deepak Gupta was the guest of honour. Past chairman of the chapter CS Sagar Ramrao Deo delivered an introductory speech.

Addressing the audience Manoj Rajak urged CS professionals and students to follow ICSI's motto of speaking the truth and abiding by the law.

City chapter chairperson CS Samruddhi Lunawat honoured the chief guest with a 'Shaheed Ki Beti' certificate and addressed the participants by enlightening them on GST Journey. A large number of company secretaries and students were present. CS Anjali Budhani conducted the proceedings while CS Paresh Deshpande proposed a vote thanks.