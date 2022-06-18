ICSI chapter celebrates PCS Day

Aurangabad, June 18: The Aurangabad chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India celebrated its 34th Practicing Company Secretary (PCS) Day. June 15 is observed as the PCS Day. For the first time in 1988 on this day, company secretaries in practice were accorded recognition for certifying annual returns as per the Companies Act.

ICSI Aurangabad chapter conducted a session on the topic ‘Pre-certificate of E-Forms – Precautions and Risks’ for its members. CS Neha Agrawal was the speaker. CS Samruddhi Lunawat, chairperson and CS Aniket Kulkarni, secretary of the Aurangabad Chapter felicitated the speaker.

Senior CSs Sagar Deo and Prasad Takalkar were present. PCS committee chairman CS Anjali Budhani conducted the programme.