ICSI hosts free health check-up on PCS Day

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised a free health check-up camp in association with the United Ciigma Hospital and ASG Eye Hospital on the occasion of the PCS Day. Chief guest superintendent of police Maneesh Kalwaniya inaugurated the camp. Chapter chairman CS Vipul Sharma welcomed the members and dignitaries. Tests including ECG, blood sugar, blood pressure checking, eye check-up were done.

On June 15, 1988 the company secretaries in practice were accorded recognition for certifying the annual returns under the erstwhile Companies Act, 1956. So, June 15 is celebrated as the PCS Day.

Past chairmen company secretaries Vijay Baheti, Prasad Takalkar, Sagar Deo, Paresh Deshpande, senior company secretaries Girish Bhandare, Santosh Bhutada, Madhusudan Ghaiyta, Snehal Pahade, Pooja Tiwari, Ankit Kapadia, Ameet Rathi, Komal Mutha were present. CS Mahesh Dube conducted the proceedings. CS Gaurav Verma proposed a vote of thanks.