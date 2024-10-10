Identity card is mandatory for university staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) made carrying identity cards mandatory during office hours for teachers, officers and employees.

Since it was observed that many staff members are not carrying the card even after instructions were issued several times.

This time around, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari ordered action against those teachers, officers and employees who do not possess it. The registrar has once again issued a letter warning of action if not carrying the identity card. The university will undergo NAAC assessment again in the next few days.

The preparations for NAAC inspection have been going on war-footing for the past six months on the campus. VC Dr Fulari started taking different measures to discipline the staff. He visited the different departments and also paid surprise visits in the department to check the arrival of staff in the section. The administration issued instructions to carry an identity card. It has come to light that many employees have not even obtained the identity card.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrukat warned employees to face disciplinary of action if they do not carry the card.