Idol installation of Navin Aurangabad Shri Ganesh Mahasangh

Office inaugurated in the presence of public representatives

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

The Navin Aurangabad Shri Ganesh Mahasangh idol installation and office was inaugurated on Wednesday in an atmosphere of excitement. Cooperation minister Atul Save performed the Mahaarti of Lord Ganpati. Leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, former MLA Kalyan Kale, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Shivaji Dandge, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Laxmikant Thete, founder president of Mahasangh Baban Didore, deputy commissioner of police Deepak Girhe, chairman of this year's utsav samiti Nikhil Kulkarni, Rakesh Pawar, Harcharansingh Gulati, Sanjay Jorle and others were present on the occasion. Blood donation camps, tree plantation drives and other social activities have been organized on behalf of the Mahasangh this year.

Dig over water supply scheme

Speaking on the occasion, former mayor Ghodele said that cooperation minister Save does not bring politics into development work. Appreciating that he has a vision of development, the new water supply scheme approved by Save gained momentum during the Mahavikas Aghadi government. But that work has stopped now. Responding to allegations, Save said, in 2019, a water supply scheme of Rs 1680 crore was approved. The tenders were released but the elections were announced. Later, the government changed hands in the State. Now, however, the new water supply scheme will be completed through the Amrit-2 scheme of the Central government.