If not done anything wrong, no need to fear ED: Eknath Shinde

Aurangabad, July 31:

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that no one should join his party or BJP fearing the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He was in the city today to take a review of rain-related damages and development works of Marathwada. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday after the meeting, Eknath Shinde said that they are not pressurising anybody to join his group, so, no one should do this pious work. He said that Cabinet expansion would be done soon.

“I will do whatever I say. The matter of city’s renaming as ‘Sambhajinagar’ is being pursued with the Centre Government which is ready to provide all help to our Government,” he said.

If done nothing wrong, Raut should not fear

ED, the central agency summoned Sena spokesman MP Sanjay Raut in connection with a money laundering case.

On this point, he said that if Raut, the main leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), had not done anything wrong, he need not worry about the ED probe.

“The ED enquiry against Raut should be continued. I am not an investigation officer, therefore, why there will be revenge through ED? No MLA or MP who has joined us, has received ED notice. If there is something like this, show us. if one has not done anything wrong, the court may have got relief immediately in the court,” he said.

When his attention was drawn towards the statement of Sena leader Jalna Arjun Khotkar,

CM Shinde said that no one had asked him to do so.

On the question about his hurried visit to Delhi, Shinde said you (journalists) should ask about Marathwada’s development than the visit.