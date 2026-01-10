“If our govt had not been toppled by traitors, water would have been supplied daily: Uddhav Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “It is learnt that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) did not have sufficient funds for the water supply scheme. So, the plan was to complete the project using funds from the State government’s account. The foundation stone had also been laid. However, if our Government had not been toppled by traitors, the citizens of the city would have received water every day,” said Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of UBT Shiv Sena, who was speaking at the Shivgarjana rally organised at the Marathwada Sanskrit Mandal ground to campaign for party candidates.

Shiv Sena leaders Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve, MLC Milind Narvekar, Deputy Leader Subhash Patil and former MLA Udaysing Rajput, and party office-bearers were on the dais.

Seeing the packed ground, he said it reminded him of the rallies of the Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray. “You had the same boundless love for him. I see that same love for me today. If that love were not there, the ground would not have been filled,” he said.

The UBT chief said he still feels the pain of defeat in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“There is a double-engine Government in the State. The Municipal Corporation is under an administrator. Except for the two-and-a-half years of our Government, you (BJP) have been in power since 2015. Then why did you put up hoardings saying ‘We will make the city addiction-free’? After taking control of the Municipal Corporation, how will you make the city addiction-free?” Thackeray questioned.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi, he said, “Mewabhau hands out liquor licenses swiftly, but cannot manage to provide water to the people of Sambhajinagar.”

He said that out of 365 days, the city receives water on only 44 days. “People live here—how do they not get angry? If our own Government had not been toppled by traitors, we would have provided water every day,” Thackeray said.

He further stated that the saffron flag would be hoisted on the Municipal Corporation. Thackeray said that he would hold a victory rally there and that he would bring Raj along with him.

Earlier, Deputy Leader Subhash Patil, Chandrakant Khaire, and Danve strongly criticised the BJP and Shinde Sena leaders in their speeches. Danve alleged that the city’s water supply project had been delayed solely due to the ruling authorities.

Corruption 1st in today’s BJP

“The party that once claimed ‘nation first’ has now become ‘corruption first’ and ‘rapists first.’ They inducted an accused in the Palghar Sadhu murder case into the party. BJP today appointed the co-accused of the Badlapur assault case as a co-opted councillor,” he said, criticising the party in strong words.