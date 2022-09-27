If probe agencies have evidence, submit them in court: MP Jaleel

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

“Centre and State probe agencies have launched a mega crackdown on members of Popular Front of India (PFI). If the agencies have strong evidence against the organisation, they should submit it in the court,” said Imtiaz Jaleel, MP of All Indian Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Talking to newsmen on Tuesday, MP Jaleel said the raids on PFI are being conducted just because an officer had a doubt about it. The MP said an atmosphere of terror is being created through taking actions one after another.

He questioned whether the intelligence department under Home Department was asleep when PFI was doing something wrong for the past few days. “How the intelligence department did not get any information about their activities. Why this department should not be dissolved,” he questioned.

Jaleel said that the probe agencies had arrested many innocent youths in the past in different cases. “Some of them spent 10 to 23 years of their life in jail. The court had acquitted them. This is an injustice to the youths arrested in the past. Who should be held responsible for this? So, the investigative agencies should first collect enough evidence before arresting anyone,” he added.