If the river survives, the city will survive

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

The city can survive only if the river in the city survives. No city can move forward without water. We have to try to keep the natural source of water alive, said municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey.

The corporation has been working hard for the last one year to restore the Kham river. A clean-up operation was carried out in the river basin area on Saturday morning in the presence of energy expert Prof Chetan Singh Solanki. Pandey mentioned that almost every city is located on the river bank. Our city is situated on the banks of river Kham. The river and its environment help in providing clean air to the city. It is our duty to restore the splendor of the Kham river to control the pollution of the city. Solanki said that environmental change and pollution pose a threat to human life. Now is the time to turn to solar energy.