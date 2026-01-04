If voting proceeds at a slow pace, find immediate solution: Chief Election Observer Mudgal

ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the day at polling centres;

Replace EVMs immediately if they malfunction

Monitor the city using Smart City drones

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“If complaints are received that voting in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) l elections is proceeding slowly, the issue should be resolved immediately by deploying additional manpower. Ensure an uninterrupted power supply on January 15 at all 1,267 polling stations. Maintain strict security arrangements at sensitive and highly sensitive polling centres. Monitor the city on polling day through Smart City drones, and replace Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) immediately upon receiving complaints of malfunctioning,” said Ashwin Mudgal, the Chief Election Observer, during a review of preparations on Sunday.

The State Election Commission has appointed Mudgal as the Chief Election Observer for the Municipal Corporation elections.

He reviewed the preparations for polling, the election machinery and administrative coordination on Sunday.

CSMC Administrator and Election Officer G. Sreekanth, Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Rathod, CSMC Additional Commissioner Kalpita Pimpale, Ranjit Patil, along with all deputy commissioners of the CSMC, election officers, and senior officials of the concerned departments were present.

Mudgal stated clearly that any disruption in power supply on polling day could adversely affect voting.

“So, all agencies should coordinate with the power distribution company to ensure uninterrupted electricity. If complaints are received regarding EVM malfunctions or slow performance by polling officers or staff on polling day, they should be resolved immediately by providing alternative EVMs or manpower without delay,” he said.

He also reviewed the training of polling staff and voter awareness activities. G. Sreekanth provided detailed information on all aspects of voting preparedness.

Box

Tight police security

CP Pravin Pawar said that strict police security arrangements would be made for the elections. “Drones will be used on polling day to monitor movements under the Smart City project. Available drones will be used not only for surveillance but also for making announcements where necessary. In addition, route marches by the police force began on Sunday,” he added.