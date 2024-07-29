Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), State Government, Directorate of Industries and District Industries Centre (DIC) will jointly hose ‘IGNITE Maharashtra 2024’ at CMIA-Hall in Bajaj Bhavan between 9 am to 2 pm on July 30.

The different sessions on ‘Opportunities in EV, Export Incentives, Government of Maharashtra Incentives, SIDBI Scheme and IDBI Schemes.

Minority Development and District Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar will preside over while district collector Dileep Swami will be the chief guest. Development Commissioner (Industries), chairman (MAITRI) and Export Commissioner Deependra Singh Kushwah will also grace the event.

Honorary secretary of CMIA Atharveshraj Nandawat, General Manager of DIC Swapnil Rathod and joint director of Industries B T Yashwante appealed to all to attend the event. Dileep Swami will deliver the inaugural speech.

Mihir Soundalgekar (director, AITG Group), Uma Iyer (deputy general manager, New India Assurance), Akshay Shah (FIEO), G Hari Prasad and Sahadev Satpute (India Post), Milind Kale (IDBI), Manoj Kumar Sahyogi (DGM, SIDBI), Pradeep Dalvi (Superintending Engineer, PWD) and Swapnil Rathod (GM, DIC) will guide on the different topics.