IGNOU extends the admission date up to July 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission date to the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PG Diploma courses up to July 31.

Students can visit the city study centre of IGNOU at Vivekanand College for details from Tuesday to Saturday or visit its portal (www.ignou.ac.in).

The university also offers a dual degree facility for pursuing two different courses in the academic year 2024-25. Those candidates belonging to SC/ST will get admission free of cost to BA, BSc, BTS, BSW, BBA, BCA, BCS and B Come courses.

Honours courses are available in different subjects including Psychology, Public Administration, Sanskrit, Sociology, History, English and Political Science. The Master courses are also available in subjects like English, Rural Development and Commerce.

Box

New 6 PGDs started

The university launched six new postgraduate diploma courses. They included Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in British Literature, American Literature, Writings from India, Writings from the Margins, Novels and New Literature in English. Vivekanand College Principal Dr D R Shengule and IGNOU city coordinator Dr Nagnath Totawad appealed to the students to avail of the opportunity of dual degree courses