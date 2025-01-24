IIA India champions of ARCASIA sports fiesta

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) cricket team won the Architects Regional Council Asia (Arcasia) Sports Fietsa Cup on Merchant’s cricket stadium at Colombo, recently.

The cricket and golf sports fiesta was held in Colombo from January 16 to 20 in which India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka participated. This was the third edition of the Asia Cup. Team India IIA had also won the previous two titles.

Ar Jitendra Mehta was the captain and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-based vice-chairman of Maharashtra Ar Sunil Bhale was the vice-captain of the team IIA India.

India won the final match against Sri Lanka by six wickets. After winning the toss, hosts chose to bat first. The Indian cricket team bowlers restricted the Lankan innings at 64/8. Ar Hitesh Gujar took three wickets and left arm bowler Ar Sunil Bhale took two wickets giving away only 9 runs. In reply, India made the winning score by losing 4 wickets only.

Indian architects team won all the matches played in the tournament. Ar Bhale was declared as the best bowler of the tournament while Ar Gujar was declared as the man of the series. Indian Golf team also won individual gold and silver medals in various categories.