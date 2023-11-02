IIAPL 13 Mascot launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The mascot of the Indian institute of Architects Premier League (IIAPL) 13th season was released at a function here recently. The IIAPL will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The IIA Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter will hold the IIAPL, a domestic national-level cricket, badminton and table tennis extravaganza of men and women at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from January 31, 2424 to February 3, 2024.

The four-day event will see participation of 450 to 500 architects from all over the country. The event includes a grand opening ceremony, presentation by renowned architects, sponsors, performance by local artists, and valedictory function along with sports.

Secretary ADCA Sacheen Mulay launched the mascot, Haroli, a yellow footed green pigeon, which is a symbol of peace and state bird of Maharashtra.

Chairman CSN centre Shyam Shelar, convener Sunil Bhale, vice chairman Sanjay Pathe, Swapnil Pargaonkar, Sachin Sangshetty, former chairmen of the city Centre, former Ranji player Anant Neralkar were among those present.