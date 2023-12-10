IIMM Training Centre to be inaugurated today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The new office as well as the training Centre of Excellence of the Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be inaugurated here at Khivansara High Street, Ulkanagari, Garkheda on December 10 at 10.30 am.

Managing director of Yashshree Group of Industries Milind Kank will be the chief guest while Rajesh Sanghvi, managing director of Sanghvi Group of Industries and Mihir Soundalgikar, director of Marathwada Auto Com will be the guests of honour. An up-to-date training centre as well as a well-stocked library of books related to material management has been started. An open house will organised from 1.30 pm to visit these facilities.