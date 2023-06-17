Illegal bio-diesel business busted in Gandheli

Illegal bio-diesel business busted in Gandheli

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The special Inspector general of police (IGP) squad busted an illegal bio-diesel business on the outskirts of the city at Gandheli for the past many days. Special IGP directed the special squad to take action in this regard. The quad seized a tanker and 13,260 litres of bio-diesel and arrested the operators Arifuddin Khan Khamruddin Khan (Pragati Colony, Makai Gate) and Feroz Khan Sikandar Khan (Rashidpura).

Illegal bio-diesel business was being operated in the city for the past few days. Special IGP Dnyaneshwar Chavan on Friday received the information that bio-diesel is being sold to the truck owners at Gandheli in the jurisdiction of the Chikalthana police station. He directed assistant SP Mahek Swami to conduct a raid. Accordingly, PSI Shriram Kale, police naik Atmaram Paithankar, Gopal Jonwal, Dinesh Gaikwad, Amol More, Yogesh Kadam, Rajaram Jagtap and others conducted a raid.

According to the details, Arifuddin started the business and Feroz used to help him. In the daytime, they used to cover the tanker with a cloth and sold the bio-diesel at night. The squad conducted a raid at around 11 pm. A truck came there for taking the fuel and the squad arrested the accused.

In the preliminary investigation, it has been found that the accused had connections with bio-diesel sellers all over the state. The bio-diesel is supplied from Mumbai.

