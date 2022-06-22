Illegal school board displayed at E-Techno School

Aurangabad, June 22:

The officers of the Education Department pasted a banner of illegal school on the board of Narayana e-Techno School.

The Department declared eight schools illegal in the district for various reasons.

Of them, two schools have a Letter of Intent (LoI) but have not received Government permission yet. The education department officers said that the admissions process can not be implemented in the schools.

The Primary Education Department started a drive to search illegal schools.

The education officers instructed the bloc education officers (BEOs) to display a banner of illegal schools if they do not have Government permission.

A team comprising BEO Deepali Thavre, extension officer Anil Pawar, and centre chief D B Narwade visited Naryana e-Techno School. They displayed a banner on the board of the school and urged parents not to take admissions to illegal schools.

The parents were asked to seek all information about the schools before taking admissions.

Deepali Thavre said that the banner was displayed so that students and parents cannot be cheated. Similar banners will be displayed at other schools also.

Education officer (primary) Jaishree Chavan said that the banner of an illegal school was displayed at the school earlier too in February this year and a fine was imposed on the school which paid it.

School principal Pratibha Joseph said that the school had LoI and is following all norms of the Government.

“The process of seeking Government permission is underway as the file was sent to the deputy commissioner of Education. Once this file is approved, the Government will also grant permission in a week,” she added.