Illegal stock of ration grains seized;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a joint raid by revenue authorities and police at a grain warehouse in Makranpur,Kannad, goods worth Rs 14,18,150 were seized. The grains are suspected to be ration stock. The warehouse has been sealed, and samples of the grains have been sent to the testing lab in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for examination. The operation took place around 11 pm on Tuesday, 13 January.

Revenue and police officials received information that a warehouse on a farm in Makranpur was illegally storing subsidised ration grains. Following the tip-off, sub-divisional police officer Aparajita Agnihotri, along with Nayab Tehsildar Dilipkumar Sonawane, supply inspector Vishal Tonde, assistant police inspector Kunal Suryavanshi, head constable Kailas Nimbhorkar, and Sanjay Atole, conducted the raid. Large quantities of wheat, rice, jowar, and soybean were recovered from the warehouse. Some of the grains have been sent for laboratory testing, and further action will be taken based on the test report. As of Thursday, no one has been booked in connection with the case.

Seized goods and warehouse details:

300 quintals of rice – Rs 7,20,000

34 bags of rice – Rs 52,800

60 bags of jowar – Rs 52,800

48 bags of soybean – Rs 1,08,800

64 bags of mixed grains – Rs 9,600

50 quintals of jaggery – Rs 1,25,000

111 bags of cotton – Rs 3,20,400

Cash – Rs 28,750

Total recovered goods and cash: Rs 14,18,150. The warehouse has been sealed.