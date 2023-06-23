Illicit drug stock seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Kranti Chowk police arrested a man for making a stock of illicit drugs in the Garam Pani area on June 22. The arrested has been identified as Syed Akhil Hussaini Syed Kamiz (Silk Mill Colony). The police have seized 70 bottles of cough syrup used for addiction worth Rs 8,400. A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station.