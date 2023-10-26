Illicit liquor seized in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The state excise department seized bottles of illicit liquor brought for sale in the city from Dhule district at Babra near Phulambri. The driver Deepak Ashok Dhangar (35, Dhule) has been arrested while 1,440 bottles were seized, said superintendent Santosh Zagade.

The department destroyed a factory of illicit liquor in the district, a few days back. Now, the action against the smuggling of illicit liquor was executed once again.

On receiving the information that illicit liquor is being brought in the city for sale.

Under the guidance of deputy commissioner Pradeep Pawar and superintendent Zagade, inspector S S Patil and his team including S N Dahake, S S Patil, R M Bharti, M H Bahure, B C Kirwale, S S Kharat, V B Makrand, A P Navgire and others laid a trap and stopped the suspected vehicle. During the search liquor bottles were found in it.

The illicit liquor stock included 240 bottles of Imperial Blue whiskey, 480 bottles of Royal Stag, 480 bottles of country liquor.